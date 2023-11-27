'JT is our head coach': Hawks star downplays possible Trevor Gleeson reunion

The rumour-mill went into overdrive that five-time NBL championship winner Trevor Gleeson was being lined-up to take over the head coaching role at the Hawks on a full-time basis following the sacking of Jacob Jackomas.
Time will tell if this does indeed happen but Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, who was a member of two of Gleeson's championship wins at the Perth Wildcats, wasn't concerning himself with a possible reunion with his former coach, concentrating instead on helping his Illawarra team-mates and interim head coach Justin Tatum get more wins for the struggling club.
"At the moment we have no idea [who the next coach is]. We're just focused on JT being our coach right now. We haven't heard anything about a new coach coming in," Swaka Lo Buluk said.
"I did spend some time with Gleeson, he's a great guy, great coach, obviously one of the greats, but at this moment we're just focusing on what we got to do next game and with JT as our head coach, so hopefully we can keep riding and keep going with this."
Illawarra will be looking to end a 603-day wait for a second win on the bounce when they travel to Brisbane on Sunday to take on the Bullets.
It comes after the Hawks recorded a gritty 69-65 win over the New Zealand Breakers in Tatum's first game in charge as interim head coach.
Though duo to the FIBA break the Hawks have had to cool their jets and wait two weeks to get back on the court to face the Bullets on December 3.
Swaka Lo Buluk said the break had come at a good time for the Hawks.
"Look we all want to play but I think it is pretty good to have this break because with what we've gone through and all that, we need a little bit of a refresh," he said.
"JT has been here for awhile now but now that he is the head coach we hear his voice a lot more.
"He has been great so far, we've loved him, he has been really good with us, obviously we got the win with him, so hopefully we can keep it rolling.
"It's up to us, we got to be more accountable and hold each other accountable, there's only so much a coach can do, we're the ones playing, we're the ones on the court .
"We have to take ownership, play hard, play with a lot more effort and get more wins."
