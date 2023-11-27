Protesters call for Wollongong council to show support for Palestine

Like it did for the people of Ukraine last year, Wollongong City councillors were urged to show support for Palestinians, speakers from a protest group told the council.
Two speakers from the group Students for Palestine addressed the council during the regular public access forum.
They were supported by a small crowd who had staged a protest outside the council chambers before the meeting began at 6pm.
One of the speakers, Jet Hunt made reference to the council's unanimous motion of March 2022 to show support for the Ukrainian people and to "condemn the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russian forces".
"I know there might be a perception that it's not possible to wade into international politics in this room," Ms Hunt said.
"In March 2022 that was done in this room; a motion was passed in support of Ukraine and to object to the actions of the Russian government. The flag of Ukraine was flown at the front of this building. I wonder why it hasn't felt possible for such a motion to be raised [for Palestine].
"I think everyone here in the gallery here is wondering why such a motion hasn't been raised already. We've had 50 days of unending violence against Palestinian civilians in Gaza."
She called on councillors to bring a motion to the next meeting supporting Palestine, condemning Israel's action and to fly the Palestinian flag outside the council building.
Ms Hunt also questioned the claim of Israel acting in self-defence.
"We've heard local politicians in our area defending Israel's right to defend itself," she said.
"I want to call an objection to this type of language. Five thousand five hundred children dead is not self-defence, 15,000 civilians dead is not self-defence. Flattened refugee camps is not self-defence. Gaza is home to thousands of internally displaced people who now have nowhere to go home to."
Also speaking before the council was Noor Jabrou, who drew parallels with Australian land rights legislation and Palestine.
"This ground-breaking legislation allowed First Nations people to claim land rights based on traditional ownership setting a global precedent for indigenous rights today," she said.
"I draw a parallel to another indigenous community seeking similar recognition - the Palestinian people.
"Like the First Nations people of Australia have a long standing and profound connection to their lands. Our land bears the stories, culture and history of our ancestors.
"As a Palestinian representative I advocate for the recognition of Palestinians as indigenous people."
