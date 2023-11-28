Illawarra Mercury
How this Albion Park mum-of-four became an Australian boxing champion

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
Albion Park boxer Crystal Wright proudly holds up her national amateur belt. She is pictured with her coach James Grech, owner of Grechys Boxing and Fitness. Picture by Adam McLean
Crystal Wright has always enjoyed the fitness side of boxing, but she never could have dreamed that she'd become an amateur national champion at 39 years of age.

