Tug boat crew receive bravery award for MV Portland Bay rescue

The three crew members of the SL Diamantina, who saved 21 lives and averted an environmental disaster have received an Exceptional Bravery at Sea commendation for their actions in preventing the Portland Bay crashing into cliffs at Garie Beach in July 2022.
The tug boat crew swung into action when the bulk carrier lost propulsion off the National Park and began drifted towards the coast in gale-force winds and high seas for two days.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) nominated Brad Lucas (Master), Alex Alsop (Deckhand), and Marius Fenger (Engineer) for the award from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).
As seen in the video below the crew braved 10 metre waves to keep the 169m bulk carrier from running aground, and were successful in bringing it back safety to Port Botany.
AMSA CEO Mick Kinley extended a heartfelt congratulations to the crew during his meeting with them in London.
"Thanks to the remarkable bravery, stamina and resourcefulness of Master Brad Lucas, Engineer Marius Fenger and Deckhand Alex Alsop, 21 people are safe today," he said.
And if that weren't enough, their actions averted an environmental disaster that would have had long lasting ramifications had they not succeeded."
The award was presented to recipients at an IMO ceremony in London, with Mr Lucas, Mr Fenger and Mr Alsop in attendance.
Tugboat Master Brad Lucas praised his crew mates for their outstanding support during the incident.
"I was so grateful to have someone like Alex and Marius with me," he said.
"This award means a lot to me because I want to stand next to my engineer Marius and my deckhand Alex and remember the day, remember what we did that day."
In March 2023 the Australian Transport Safety Bureau released an interim report outlining the precarious nature of incident which happened after the Portland Bay delivered a cargo of cement to Port Kembla.
