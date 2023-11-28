Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Tug boat crew receive bravery award for MV Portland Bay rescue

By Newsroom
November 28 2023 - 11:12am
Brad Lucas (Master), Alex Alsop (Deckhand), and Marius Fenger receive the award in London. Pictures of the tug boat and the MV Portland Bay off Garie Beach. Pictures supplied
The three crew members of the SL Diamantina, who saved 21 lives and averted an environmental disaster have received an Exceptional Bravery at Sea commendation for their actions in preventing the Portland Bay crashing into cliffs at Garie Beach in July 2022.

