Cringila teenager Sienna Saveska eager to make her mark for Sydney FC

There have been some amazing Illawarra women who have represented Sydney FC over the years, and now Sienna Saveska is ready to make an impression in the sky blue jersey.
The Cringila teenager played her second A-League Women's game for the club on Sunday, coming off the bench in their 3-2 defeat to Melbourne City. That opportunity came six weeks after she was given game time in Sydney FC's 2-0 win over rivals Wanderers - Saveska's former club.
The 17-year-old made the off-season move across the city after playing a handful of games for Western Sydney in their 2022/23 campaign.
It's been a dream come true for the Port Kembla junior, who is relishing life with the reigning champions.
"I'm finding it really good, the girls are a great bunch and Ante (Juric) is a great coach. They're a great team," Saveska told the Mercury.
"It's great to play and train alongside Cortnee Vine, she's obviously become so big after the World Cup. Princess Ibini has been in the league for a long time, same as Taylor Ray, Charlotte McLean and Jada Whyman - they're all knowledgeable players and there's lots to learn from them. But all of the girls are great.
"Sydney FC is a club that I've always wanted to play for. Ever since I was young, I've followed them for ages, both the men's side and women's side."
Saveska is one of several Illawarra players in the sky blues squad, alongside Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos, Margaux Chauvet and Caley Tallon-Henniker.
The midfielder, who previously went to Illawarra Sports High School, said it was nice to be surrounded by familiar faces and carry on the legacy of great local players like Foord and Carney.
"I've known some of the girls there for a while and it's great to see the talent coming out of the Illawarra. And hopefully there's more to come," Saveska said.
"I've based my game off Caitlin Foord and watched Michelle Carney since I was young as well, so it feels great to be like them to come through the ranks through the Illawarra and playing at Sydney FC."
Saveska's round-ball journey began at Port Kembla Junior Football Club when she was about six.
She then joined Football South Coast's SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) a few years later before moving onto the Football NSW Institute when she was 11. Saveska has remained with the Institute, representing them in the NPL NSW competition.
Her first taste of A-League Women's action came when she was asked to be a train-on player with the Wellington Phoenix when they were based in Wollongong in late 2021 due to COVID.
The following season, Saveska was given her first official A-Leagues chance with the Wanderers.
As she begins to enjoy more game time, the teen - who has represented both the Young Matildas and Junior Matildas - says she is slowly starting to become ready for this level.
"Training with the Phoenix gave me a good taste of the league and I played in a couple of trial games, so that was a good start off for me," Saveska said.
"In my first couple of (A-League Women's) games, I was obviously a bit nervous. It's a big league with lots of good players in it. But getting more game time and getting more games in has made more comfortable.
"The girls want to back out there and win the league and championship again (this season). My personal goals are to get more game time, develop further and cement my place in the team."
