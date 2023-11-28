'We're the bunnies': Wollongong council left to clean up hospital parking mess

Wollongong City Council is being forced to pick up the tab over parking problems at Bulli Hospital, Cr Janice Kershaw said.
The issue of parking along Hospital Road has been an increasing source of tension since the new urgent care centre was opened with fewer car spaces than the old hospital.
The residents fear it will only get worse once the Landcom residential development on the old hospital site is completed.
The tensions have seen a care centre worker's car being keyed and Health Minister Ryan Park warned that it was only a matter of time before someone was killed.
A shuttle bus for staff was created that would allow them to park at the nearby showground and be driven to and from the care centre.
However there were reports the bus - and the showground car park - were often empty.
At Monday night's council meeting, Cr Richard Martin moved a motion to come up with solutions to the problem.
These included prioritising the building of a footpath on the north side of Hospital Road to Organs Road, investigating traffic-calming measures and considering reducing the speed limit to 40km/h.
"I was there today and saw people walking in the street," Cr Martin told the meeting.
"While I was there today a lady was walking in the street and a car was coming down really fast along Hospital Road. We can do some things to alleviate the problem that is [happening] down there."
He also called on the staff to "think about the patients" and use the shuttle bus rather than take up parking spaces in the street.
Cr Kershaw said it was obvious why staff were not using the shuttle bus.
"If I was an employee in whatever form at that hospital the last thing I would want to do at the end of the shift is hop on a bus and then have to wait for other people to hop on the bus and then go down to the showground," Cr Kershaw said.
"It's a stopgap measure and they've tried to help but I can understand why the staff aren't using it."
She also felt the problem was caused by the state government not providing adequate parking in the first place and now the buck was being passed to the council to fix it.
"These are the subtle cost-shifting measures - it's not the upfront blatant ones like your environmental levies going up or the state government providing a service and then withdrawing it and then the community wants to keep," she said.
"This is a subtle cost-shifting in the fact that parking wasn't provided so we're the bunnies now who have to look at putting in traffic-calming measures, looking at trying to [bring] forward program of footpaths in that area where other areas may now miss out."
Cr Cameron Walters and Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery added an amendment calling on the state government to "immediately address the parking issues", while Cr Mithra Cox suggested a speed limit as low as 30km/h could also be considered.
Councillors passed the motion unanimously.
