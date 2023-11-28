Transitional aged care beds open in Figtree to ease pressure on struggling hospitals

Twenty transitional aged care beds will open at Figtree Private Hospital by the end of November, in a bid to ease the pressure on hospital wards
The program means hospitals can safely discharge elderly patients who still need support but do not yet have a bed at an aged care home.
The Illawarra has a severe shortage of aged care beds, which has meant on any given day between 80 and over 100 older people have been stuck in the region's hospitals because they have nowhere else to go.
As of Tuesday, November 28 there were about 90 patients in this position.
Federal health department figures show the Illawarra was short of 600 residential aged care places as of June 30.
The expansion of the transitional aged care program at Figtree Private Hospital is the result of a funding agreement between the NSW and federal governments announced in July.
The program has already admitted its first patients.
While the ward is located at Figtree Private Hospital, a multidisciplinary team from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District staffs it.
Figtree Private Hospital chief executive officer Steven Rajcany said his hospital's staff would be involved in some back-of-house work such as cleaning, which he anticipated would require an extra one or two employees.
"This is another great example of the benefits to the Illawarra community when the public and private health sectors work together," Mr Rajcany said.
Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park said this was part of a broader program to ease pressure on the region's hospitals.
"This program is a vital initiative to meet the current challenge of residential aged care bed access while also easing pressure on our very very busy hospitals," Mr Park said.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said the federal government would continue to work with the state government to address issues with the health and aged care systems.
"It has been a terrific collaborative effort to get to this point, and it's wonderful to see the first patients discharged from hospital into a more appropriate care environment to support their functional improvement while they, consider their longer-term aged care options,'' Ms Byrnes said.
