Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Feel good Christmas concert planned for Wollongong Town Hall

By Newsroom
November 28 2023 - 4:16pm
WollCon's jazz orchestra. Picture supplied
Old-school carols, a jazz orchestra and full choir will be among the acts on the cards at Wollongong Town Hall during the WollCon's Christmas Gala Concert.

