Feel good Christmas concert planned for Wollongong Town Hall

Old-school carols, a jazz orchestra and full choir will be among the acts on the cards at Wollongong Town Hall during the WollCon's Christmas Gala Concert.
The event on Saturday, December 9, 2023 was organised after requests from the community for a Christmas special.
It will include home-grown talent and special guests, with orchestral and choral arrangements of Christmas favourites, and even the chance to join in with the singing.
WollCon's Head Composition John Spence curated the concert which features an orchestra, jazz orchestra, full choir, children's choir, guitar ensemble and organ.
Sydney's premiere vocalist and trombonist Dan Barnett will play host and it will also feature solo items from vocalist Trish Delaney-Brown and Soprano Kirsten Jones.
Illawarra-born Ms Jones said she is looking forward to performing for her hometown.
"I absolutely love Christmas, so this is just a wonderful way to finish the working year. Also, working alongside composer John Spence and singing his arrangement of 'O Holy Night' with the BlueScope Youth Orchestra will be an absolute privilege."
On Sunday, December 10 the WollCon will also be hosting a free day of music at Gleniffer Brae. It will include performances from students competing in the Concerto competition.
