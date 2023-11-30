Popular Illawarra pub changes hands for more than $14 million

Mercury readers are typically invested in stories that relate to their favourite local watering holes.
Case in point - our audience flocking to read about the Unanderra Hotel being acquired by the Oscars Group, one of NSW's largest hospitality groups.
The prominent Illawarra venue has changed hands for more than $14 million, and the new owners also reportedly have grand plans for the pub.
The venue features 3am trading approval, 26 gaming machine entitlements, 14 under-utilised accommodation rooms, and currently generates in excess of $130,000 per week in total revenue.
Oscars Group owns and operates dozens of venues throughout NSW, including Novotel Wollongong Northbeach and Towradgi Beach Hotel.
A Towradgi home which has been dubbed "the ultimate entertainer" has new owners who are seeking a sea change.
The sale has also set a new price benchmark for the street.
The property at 6 Marlo Road, Towradgi is a five-bedroom home featuring a heated pool, covered alfresco with games room/bar and landscaped garden.
There has also been plenty of exciting auction activity throughout the Illawarra during the past week.
A first home buyer has snapped up a property in the desirable seaside town of Kiama.
The sale result was also $20,000 above the reserve price.
However, the house, which was hotly contested at auction, is in real need of some TLC.
Also, a West Wollongong home available for the first time in several decades has proven a hit with buyers, as the flurry of auction activity provided a throwback to the market's recent peak.
The property sold for more than $150,000 above the reserve price, with a final $500 bid sealing the deal.
The three-bedroom home sold under the hammer earlier this week for $1,055,500.
The auction featured 19 registered bidders and the property had a reserve price of $900,000.
Meanwhile, two bidders have fought it out for a home in the sought-after suburb of Mount Pleasant.
The dual level family home sits on 1012 square metres. After a slow start, more than 20 bids were placed during last week's auction.
The selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
