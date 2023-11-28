Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Junior Sport

Ian McLennan Park set to host free school holiday football clinic

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra girls and boys aged between six and 12 are invited to take part in a free holiday clinic at Ian McLennan Park early next year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Illawarra girls and boys aged between six and 12 are invited to take part in a free holiday clinic at Ian McLennan Park early next year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Football South Coast have revealed that they will team up with South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to deliver a free, three-day clinic for 100 boys and girls across the region early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help