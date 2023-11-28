Ian McLennan Park set to host free school holiday football clinic

Football South Coast have revealed that they will team up with South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal to deliver a free, three-day clinic for 100 boys and girls across the region early next year.
The session, made possible through South 32 IMC's Community Investment Program, will be open to children between the ages of six and 12 years at Ian McLennan Park from January 22-24, 2024.
With the recent success of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand - along with the increased interest in football across all age groups - the clinic will provide increased opportunities for physical activity for primary-school children.
"We are very grateful that South32 IMC will provide this clinic for 100 boys and girls as part of their ongoing investment in communities," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said.
"This free program will potentially provide an opportunity for juniors in the region to experience football for the first time to promote ongoing participation in grassroots football."
South32 IMC vice-president operations Peter Baker added that his organisaton was "very proud to support our local community".
"It's great to support Football South Coast's free school holiday clinic," he said.
"The clinic will help local children to stay fit and active during the school holidays, learn some great footballing skills and above all, have some fun."
As part of the program, participants will be mentored by qualified coaches and will also receive playing kits, ball, bags and merchandise and refreshments.
Expressions of interest have already opened and successful candidates will be advised over the coming weeks.
