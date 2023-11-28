Nowra jail staff member charged over alleged relationship with inmate

A South Coast Correctional Centre employee has been charged following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Officers attached to Robbery and Serious Crime Squad's Correctional Services Investigations Unit arrested the 38-year-old woman in South Nowra just before 8am on Monday, November 27.
She was taken to Nowra Police Station where she was charged with engaging in a relationship with an inmate, causing a safety risk.
She was granted conditional bail to appear before Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.