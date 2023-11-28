Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Nowra jail staff member charged over alleged relationship with inmate

By Glenn Ellard
November 28 2023 - 6:17pm
The South Coast Correctional Centre at South Nowra, where a staff member was allegedly involved in a relationship with an inmate. File photo.
A South Coast Correctional Centre employee has been charged following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

