After decades, dangerous Albion Park intersection to get some attention

The public will get to have their say on plans to fix a dangerous Albion Park intersection.
At Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting, councillors were considering an answer to long-running concerns about the Tongarra Road-Church Street intersection.
Residents had been fighting for decades to get action but were hamstrung because of the ownership of the roads.
Transport for NSW is responsible for Tongarra Road, while Shellharbour City Council has oversight of Church Street.
That meant both parties have to agree on any solution for that intersection, which didn't happen when the council had the funds to build a roundabout but Transport for NSW said a set of traffic lights were required - but wouldn't fund them.
Councillors voted to place on public exhibition an offer from Tullimbar developer Allam Homes.
The deal would see the council pay $1.4 million towards the construction of traffic lights at the intersection.
The developer would pay the balance and be responsible for installing the lights.
"I'm very excited about this," Cr Maree Duffy-Moon said.
"This has been something that's been needed for quite some time. I think council officers have been trying to drive this along as well because the community is highly concerned about the danger for people coming out onto Tongarra Road from Church Street.
"The works will improve the road environment for motorists, pedestrians, the traffic that gets backed up onto Church Street and also the people that use the many rat runs around.
"There'll be residents who will be greatly relieved."
With councillors unanimously in favour of placing the voluntary agreement on public exhibition, residents will have 28 days to voice their opinion.
