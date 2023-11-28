Port Kembla perve awaits sentence for masturbating on train

A Port Kembla perve is awaiting his sentence for subjecting a woman to a disturbing sex act on a midday train trip.
Brody Saunders, 30, pleaded guilty to carrying out a sexual act with another without consent at Wollongong Local Court stemming from July 31.
He was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, however, an updated psychologist report was requested ahead of his punishment.
The female victim boarded a southbound train from North Wollongong Railway Station shortly after midday on the day in question, with her earphones in, speaking to a friend on her phone.
She sat in an empty carriage, only for Saunders to take a seat directly opposite her as he stared at her. Saunders began to move around in his seat before he exposed his penis and started masturbating.
The disturbing act continued for some minutes as he continued staring at the victim, causing her to fear for her safety.
The woman became increasingly panicked and told her friend on the phone what was happening, who tried to calm her down.
As the train was about to arrive at Port Kembla, Saunders put his penis back in his pants before moving to the doors as they opened, continuing to stare at the victim.
The victim stood up, walked passed, and got off before disclosing the incident to a female worker at the train station.
The employee was aware of the Saunders and went to look for him, however, he had fled the scene. A description of Saunders was broadcast via police radio.
Aware of Saunders identity due to past dealings, officers reviewed CCTV footage and found him near a public pay phone in Port Kembla about 2.15pm, wearing different clothing.
Saunders was arrested and when asked about his disturbing display, he replied "dunno".
Saunders, who remains behind bars at the South Coast Correctional Centre, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12.
