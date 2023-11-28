Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Port Kembla perve awaits sentence for masturbating on train

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
November 29 2023 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of a train at Wollongong Railway Station.
File picture of a train at Wollongong Railway Station.

A Port Kembla perve is awaiting his sentence for subjecting a woman to a disturbing sex act on a midday train trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.