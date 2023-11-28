Body of woman found at South Coast beach

Police are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body on a South Coast beach.
Emergency services were called about 6.15am on Wednesday after the body of the 73-year-old was found in the water at Ulladulla Beach.
Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death, but it is not suspicious and the woman had not been missing for any length of time.
Her death is also not related to the heavy rain and flooding that struck the South Coast overnight.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
