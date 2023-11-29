Gaps in Wollongong Harbour breakwater fence filled

Work to fill the gaps in fencing along Wollongong Harbour's breakwater is finished but the agency responsible for the area is looking at options to replace the railings.
The Mercury reported earlier in November that Transport for NSW was due to check the fencing after railings fell down or went missing entirely.
Transport for NSW inspected the fencing the following day, Wednesday November 23, and subsequently closed part of the breakwall to the public for two days while repairs got underway to make the area safe to use.
This work was finished on Friday, November 24.
"Transport for NSW is now investigating options to replace sections of the breakwall fence which are impacted by the most severe oceanic conditions," a spokesperson for the agency said.
"As Wollongong Harbour Precinct is heritage-listed in some parts, any replacement options of the breakwall fencing will require all appropriate approvals."
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW would continue to conduct regular inspections of the harbour.
The state of the fencing was thrown into the spotlight in July 2022 when Balgownie man Nikola Arcaba died after he was swept into the water while fishing from the rocks of the breakwater.
