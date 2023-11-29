Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Gaps in Wollongong Harbour breakwater fence filled

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:15pm
New fencing fills the gap on Wollongong Harbour's breakwater. Picture by Robert Peet
Work to fill the gaps in fencing along Wollongong Harbour's breakwater is finished but the agency responsible for the area is looking at options to replace the railings.

