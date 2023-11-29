Illawarra Mercurysport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Sydney Derby win a 'step in the right direction' for Wolves junior Tate Russell

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tate Russell (centre) has started every game for the Wanderers this season and was part of the 1-0 win against bitter rivals Sydney FC in round five of the A-League Men's. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
Tate Russell (centre) has started every game for the Wanderers this season and was part of the 1-0 win against bitter rivals Sydney FC in round five of the A-League Men's. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM

Wollongong's right back Tate Russell was on top of the world following Western Sydney's derby win against bitter rivals Sydney FC on their own turf last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra talents set to shine at canoe ocean racing world championships
Callum Elliott and Jasmine Locke are among a strong contingent of Illawarra athletes who will compete at the ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Perth. Picture by Adam McLean
The elite four-day competition kicks off in Perth this Thursday.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Blake Govers takes centre stage, but Blaze takes down Pride in Canberra
Illawarra Kookaburra Blake Govers was in superb form for NSW Pride on Sunday, but he couldn't stop Brisbane Blaze from prevailing. Picture - Hockey Australia
It was also a disappointing weekend for the NSW women's team.
Tony de Souza
No comments
Sydney Derby win a 'step in the right direction' for Wolves junior Tate Russell
Tate Russell (centre) has started every game for the Wanderers this season and was part of the 1-0 win against bitter rivals Sydney FC in round five of the A-League Men's. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
The Wolves junior has started every game for Western Sydney this season.
Jordan Warren
No comments
CrossFit stars ready for gruelling Down Under Championship in Wollongong
Emily Clements maintains her overhead lifting form during last year's Down Under Championship at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Anna Warr
The competition is set to attract more than 300 participants.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.