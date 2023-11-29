Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Missing woman Chi Man Cheng could be in Wollongong

By Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:55am
Chi Man Cheng, 63, was last seen in Sydney's south on Tuesday, November 28 and police say she could be in Wollongong. Picture supplied
Serious concerns are being held for the welfare of a 63-year-old woman who may be in Wollongong.

