Missing woman Chi Man Cheng could be in Wollongong

Serious concerns are being held for the welfare of a 63-year-old woman who may be in Wollongong.
Chi Man Cheng was last seen at a Peakhurst Heights home about 11am on Tuesday, November 28.
Police were notified when she couldn't be located or contacted.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to Chi Man living with medical conditions," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
She is described as being of Asian appearance, about 150 centimetres tall, of a slim build, with long black hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion.
She is known to frequent the Peakhurst, Mortdale, Pyrmont, Bankstown and Wollongong areas.
Meanwhile, there are a number of long term missing people who resided in the Illawarra, including friends Toni Cavanagh, 15, and Kay Docherty, 16, who were last seen in Bulli in 1979, and Cheryl Gene Grimmer who was just three years old when she went missing from Fairy Meadow Beach in 1970.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
