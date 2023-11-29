Spacious inside and an oasis outside

House of the Week
Bed 7 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Step into this generous family haven that redefines outdoor entertainment.
Nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac in Barrack Heights, the stunning property unveils a poolside paradise and lush outdoor spaces designed for ultimate leisure and relaxation as well as unforgettable gatherings with family and friends.
Listing agent and director at Monique Field Property, Monique Field said the pool takes centre stage, surrounded by lush landscaping for added privacy and a touch of tropical ambience.
"Whether you're lounging on the pool deck, hosting barbecues in the outdoor entertaining area, or simply basking in the sunshine, this space is designed for enjoyment," Monique said. "There's even an outdoor shower."
The surprises continue inside the home where you will discover plenty of space for the whole family with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and two kitchens.
"The layout is designed to cater to a variety of living arrangements, making it perfect for large families, multi-generational living, or those looking for a blend of family and guest accommodations," Monique said.
On the ground floor is the main bedroom with an en suite, as well as three additional double bedrooms and two more bathrooms, ensuring ample space for family members to unwind and enjoy their privacy.
A set of internal stairs leads to the upper level, which includes a self-contained space with three bedrooms, or two bedrooms plus an office, along with its own bathroom and kitchen area. This versatile setup offers flexibility for your family's unique needs.
The home also features a triple garage and solar panels.
This unique residence offers a world of possibilities and is situated on a generously proportioned 869 square metre block in a secluded cul-de-sac.
"Nestled on the east side of Barrack Heights, this home presents a lifestyle that is defined by its relaxed coastal charm and proximity to pristine beaches," Monique said.
"Embrace the coastal way of life with morning walks along the shore, refreshing swims in the sea, and exploration of the vibrant local cafe and coffee shop scene.
"If you're in search of a one-of-a-kind home that can adapt to your evolving needs, don't miss this opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.