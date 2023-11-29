Illawarra Mercury
CrossFit stars ready for gruelling Down Under Championship in Wollongong

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:40pm
Emily Clements maintains her overhead lifting form during last year's Down Under Championship at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Anna Warr
Some of the nation's fittest CrossFit athletes - along with a sprinkling of international stars - are preparing to descend on the Illawarra for the 2023 Down Under Championship.

