Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Heavy rain closes roads, washes away Mogo bridge

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
November 29 2023 - 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mogo Creek rose quickly overnight in Mogo, destroying a section of Veitch Street and blocking access for some residents. Picture supplied
Mogo Creek rose quickly overnight in Mogo, destroying a section of Veitch Street and blocking access for some residents. Picture supplied

Roads across the Eurobodalla have been inundated as water levels rise after a night of heavy rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.