Blake Govers takes centre stage, but Blaze takes down Pride in Canberra

By Tony de Souza
November 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Illawarra Kookaburra Blake Govers was in superb form for NSW Pride on Sunday, but he couldn't stop Brisbane Blaze from prevailing. Picture - Hockey Australia
He was in red-hot -form, but Blake Govers' goal hat-trick was not enough as his NSW Pride went down 5-3 in a penalty shootout against Brisbane Blaze in Sunday's Hockey One League men's grand final in Canberra.

