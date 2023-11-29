Search for million dollar Lotto winner with ticket from Illawarra newsagency

Someone who bought a Lotto ticket at a northern Illawarra newsagency became a millionaire this week, but hasn't yet come forward.
The mystery ticket holder, who purchased at Austinmer Newsagency, has one of the three division one winning entries nationally in the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw from November 27.
The winning entry is unregistered, which means officials have no way to contact them and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said he couldn't wait to unite Wollongong's latest division one winner with their momentous prize.
"It's likely our latest winner is going about their week as normal with no idea they've won division one," he said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Monday & Wednesday Lotto ticket from Austinmer Newsagency and Post Office to check their tickets today."
"Your plans for the rest of the year would certainly change with that prize in your bank account."
The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4343 on Monday 27 November 2023 were 15, 45, 22, 10, 1 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 20 and 23.
