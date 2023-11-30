Wollongong's rising talent Emalia stars in new TV drama Paper Dolls

When Emilia Burford was a student at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, she was determined to make her name known throughout the industry.
And, with the release of her new R&B single Stacks, and a TV show where she stars in one of the lead roles, the triple threat - who goes by the name Emalia these days - has well and truly achieved this goal.
The singer, dancer and actor, who grew up in Wollongong and first got noticed thanks to her performances at School Spectacular, will play a pop-star Izzy James in the upcoming Paramount series Paper Dolls.
The drama series about five aspiring singers in a manufactured girl group, set in the early 2000s will launch on December 3.
Over 300 young women auditioned to fill the roles of the five band members, but the 26-year-old Wollongong woman's powerful vocals and determination led her to get the lead role of Izzy James.
"The casting was very rigorous, they had to work out if the girls could do all the elements required, sing, dance, act," she said.
"I still can't wrap my head around it. I found out in December and a month later we were doing rehearsals"
She said Paper Dolls explored many sides of the music industry, as five young women navigate the dark side of a glamorous industry determined to commodify them.
"The storyline itself has very dark themes, so they knew from an acting perspective they needed people who had understanding of those issues and could really bring them to life," Emalia said.
"A lot of issues and themes are looked at that I've experienced, I've been around people who have experienced those things"
"It addresses what things were like at that time for artists, going into a music career, and also the lengths that we still need to travel, even today."
As well as being an actress, Emalia is a recording artist, who always knew she wanted to pursue a career in the music industry.
When she was a child her parents would tell people, "I could sing the alphabet before I could speak", she told the Mercury as a schoolgirl in 2015.
After school, she took off overseas to get a break.
"I was doing trips in LA to meet people and network, and make music," she said.
"Managing to get in contact with the right people, work with the right people, that led me to sign a record deal with Sony Music Australia."
"I released a project with them and a couple singles, which was awesome, it was a great learning experience and growth, as an artist and professional within the industry."
She then went independent with her music.
If she could give her young self some advice, she says it would be to educate herself on every aspect of the industry.
"I think being a multidisciplinary artist in terms of being able to diversify your skill set is really important, learning to produce and learning to sing and play instruments and do as much as you can, writing songs, that's really important," she said.
"Diversifying your knowledge is important, learn as much as you can about everybody's role in the industry, make sure you are across all of those elements, know as much as you can so you know that you won't be taken advantage of in any situation."
Just this month, she has released a new single Stacks.
Fittingly, the song is about empowerment, self-belief and the courage to invest in your dreams and potential.
"I love singing and acting, I just want to be able to continue to do what I love everyday, whether that's on set, or touring, or I'm in a studio writing songs, as long as it's in any of those areas, I'm happy," she said.
