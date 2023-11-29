Shellharbour promotion confirmed as Football South Coast sort 2024 comps

Shellharbour's journey to the Illawarra Premier League has now been confirmed whilst Shoalhaven will compete in the District League following Football South Coast's announcement of the competition structure for 2024.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 29. Shellharbour will compete in the top flight next season following their league championship win. The club achieved the feat following the merger between Shell Cove and the Shellharbour juniors in late 2022.
Meanwhile Shoalhaven have been promoted from the Community League and will compete in the District League. Despite finishing last, Unanderra will remain in the District League competition which will bring the number of teams back to the usual 12 (last season there was only 11 with a bye).
Unfortunately for Bellambi, the announcement confirmed that they have been relegated to the District League.
Both the Premier League and District League will feature 12 teams, whilst the same six teams will compete in the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
Albion Park, Bulli, Coniston, Corrimal, Cringila, Helensburgh, Port Kembla, Shellharbour, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Wollongong Olympic, Wollongong United.
Balgownie, Bellambi, Berkeley, Fernhill, Gerringong, Oak Flats, Piction, Shoalhaven, Thirroul, Unanderra, University, Warilla.
Albion Park, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul, University, Woonona.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.