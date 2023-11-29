Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Shellharbour promotion confirmed as Football South Coast sort 2024 comps

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:34pm
Shellharbour will compete in the Illawarra Premier League in 2024 following their league championship in the District League in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour will compete in the Illawarra Premier League in 2024 following their league championship in the District League in 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour's journey to the Illawarra Premier League has now been confirmed whilst Shoalhaven will compete in the District League following Football South Coast's announcement of the competition structure for 2024.

