Clothes dryer warning issued after Albion Park Rail blaze sparks evacuation

A fire that forced the evacuation of eight retirement village residents has prompted a warning about cleaning out the lint filters in dryers, especially as wet weather continues.
Firefighters were called to the Warrigal Community Village in Pine Street, Albion Park Rail about noon on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a cabinet-mounted clothes dryer.
Fire and Rescue NSW Illawarra duty commander Andy Barber said the destruction of the dryer meant it was difficult to pinpoint whether the blaze started in the lint filter or elsewhere.
But he said it was important that people maintained their clothes dryers and cleaned out the lint filter regularly as it was a common source of ignition.
Fire and Rescue firefighters, assisted by colleagues from the NSW Rural Fire Service, contained the blaze to the one room.
Two people in the unit got out themselves, and another six people in adjoining units were also forced to evacuate due to the smoke.
However, no one required any medical treatment.
Firefighters had finished at the scene by 2pm.
Inspector Barber also urged people to ensure they had working smoke alarms.
People can contact their nearest fire station if they need their alarms checked or the batteries replaced.
