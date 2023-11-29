Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Clothes dryer warning issued after Albion Park Rail blaze sparks evacuation

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 4:52pm
A dryer destroyed in an Albion Park Rail fire, and right, damage to the room. Pictures supplied
A dryer destroyed in an Albion Park Rail fire, and right, damage to the room. Pictures supplied

A fire that forced the evacuation of eight retirement village residents has prompted a warning about cleaning out the lint filters in dryers, especially as wet weather continues.

