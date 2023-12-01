Thirroul home where grandeur awaits you

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Located in one of Thirroul's most desirable seaside areas, this luxury Hamptons style home offers a feeling of grandeur throughout.
The lavishly appointed Torrens titled property, features four bedrooms, two living rooms and a media room all with high end fixtures and fittings.
Upon arrival the quality is immediate with remote gates inviting you in, while a beautiful blend of granite stone and Scyon Linea cladding creates instant street appeal.
The open plan living/dining area has a stunning Escea 1400mm gas fireplace with granite stone fire surround, twin skylights and flows effortlessly to the huge private backyard.
The deluxe kitchen features brushed brass tapware, 900mm Smeg oven, farmhouse porcelain sink and an abundance of cupboard space.
Entertaining will be a pleasure with the enormous undercover patio with outdoor kitchen, all in absolute privacy.
On the ground level is a bedroom, theatre room, generous bathroom and laundry/mudroom, while upstairs has a grand main suite with en suite, walk-in robe and balcony, another two bedrooms, bathroom and study.
Catering for all ages, the home has a commercial grade five-person lift.
This fabulous lifestyle location has wonderful eateries, cafes and beautiful beaches all just a stroll away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.