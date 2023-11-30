Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1949: Moves to publish paper daily

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the Mercury reported on its planned move from a weekly to a daily newspaper from the start of 1950.
How the Mercury reported on its planned move from a weekly to a daily newspaper from the start of 1950.

Looking back at December 1, 1949

The Illawarra Mercury's announcement that it would become a daily paper next month was greeted warmly by the city's civic leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.