The Mercury in 1949: Moves to publish paper daily

The Illawarra Mercury's announcement that it would become a daily paper next month was greeted warmly by the city's civic leaders.
From January 9, 1950, the Mercury would be published six days a week - before then it was printed on a Thursday.
"Civic leaders have been most enthusiastic and have commented that the daily dissemination of district news will fill a long-felt want," the Mercury reported.
The city's Mayor HA Graham said a daily paper "is in keeping with the general progress of our city", while Labor candidate for the seat of Cunningham Billy Davies said the paper "will be to the forefront when it comes to the many other things so urgently needed in this district".
The city's sporting groups were also happy to know that sports results would be published daily.
"I am sure that when it comes out as a daily it will do even more to assist all branches of sport," said Illawarra Rugby League president R Lowry.
