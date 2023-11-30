UOW receives funds to build Australia's future nuclear submarine workforce

Hundreds of students will get a financial leg up to study STEM in Wollongong in a push from the government to grow the skilled workforce needed to build the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pathway.
The federal government has allocated an additional 425 commonwealth-supported places in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related bachelor courses at the University of Wollongong.
Students that receive a commonwealth-supported placement have a portion of their course fees paid by the government.
UOW has the "critical skills that they need" for the submarine program, according to UOW Chief Security Officer for the Defence Industry Security Program Dr Paul Di Pietro.
"A lot of our graduates end up in ANTSO [Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation] working in nuclear science and engineering fields, and that they're taking up by defence generally because they have the skillsb that defence are looking for," Pro Vice-Chancellor (Industry and Engagement) Dr Di Pietro said.
"No decision has been made on where the east coast base will be but regardless of that, UOW researchers and graduates we go where the work is."
Many of the university students will have the STEM skills the defence is looking for such as mechanical engineering, physics, chemistry and especially those focused on nuclear science, Dr Di Pietro said.
UOW received the third largest allocation of places nationally, with 4000 commonwealth-supported places awarded across 16 Australian universities from 2024.
To gain commonwealth-supported places universities were assessed on their plans to increase enrolment levels and their initiatives to increase the participation of students from minority backgrounds.
UOW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Patricia M. Davidson said the allocation is a testament to the university's excellence in STEM and expertise in the defence industry.
"We have world-class teaching programs in engineering, mathematics, chemistry and physics, including nuclear physics and medical radiation physics, and our longstanding relationship with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has delivered significant collaborations in training and research," Professor Davidson said in a statement.
