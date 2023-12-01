Wollongong to host Maso Cup on Australia Day long weekend

The Maso Cup, a yearly friendly tournament for the Australian-Macedonian footballing community, is headed to Wollongong next month.
Wollongong United and Cringila Lions FC will co-host the 2024 event on January 25-28.
Preston Lions, Altona Magic and Rockdale City Suns are amongst some big Victorian and NSW NPL teams that are competing in the annual showpiece.
Three Football South Coast clubs will be participating in the tournament, the two co-hosts United and Cringila, as well as newly promoted IPL side Shellharbour.
Since the cup's launch back in 2008, no Football South Coast team has been able to lift the trophy, but with home field advantage this time round, they will be looking to add another name to the short list of previous winners.
In the 12 years that the cup has been played, only four different teams have managed to win the tournament.
Altona Magic, who won the inaugural competition back in 2008, won again in 2014 and are the defending champions after coming out on top in 2023.
Arncliffe Scots prevailed in 2009, with Bankstown City Lions winning the event in 2012 and Broadmeadow Magic winning their first cup in 2018.
Though it is Rockdale City Suns who are the kings of the Maso Cup, winning the tournament an impressive seven out of 12 times it has been played, with their first triumph coming in 2011 and their latest victory secured in 2022.
Wollongong United and Shellharbour will also have their women sides competing in the tournament.
A Shellharbour side fresh from being crowned Illawarra Premier League grand-final champions earlier this year, will look to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet.
All three FSC club's will also have their under-20's sides competing in the youth Maso Cup.
With the competition taking place over the Australia Day long weekend, teams will be looking for a boost in their pre-season with a win in the cup and a boost in morale before the start of their respective 2024 campaigns.
