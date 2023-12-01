Illawarra Mercurysport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Wollongong to host Maso Cup on Australia Day long weekend

BC
By Bailey Castle
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maso Cup is an annual Australian tournament that brings Macedonian clubs from all over Australia to play, this year, in Wollongong. Picture by Maso Cup Facebook page
The Maso Cup is an annual Australian tournament that brings Macedonian clubs from all over Australia to play, this year, in Wollongong. Picture by Maso Cup Facebook page

The Maso Cup, a yearly friendly tournament for the Australian-Macedonian footballing community, is headed to Wollongong next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BC

Bailey Castle

Intern

16-year-old Year 10 Student from Woonona High on work experience interested in sports

More from AFL
More from sports
Cricket Illawarra puts clubs on notice about bad behaviour of players
Picture by Getty
A zero tolerance to unacceptable behaviour has been encouraged
Agron Latifi
No comments
Carney looking to build on 'successful first season' following NST announcement
David Carney (inset) and the Wolves have begun preparations for the upcoming National Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean
The Wolves have started pre-season for 2024.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Wollongong to host Maso Cup on Australia Day long weekend
The Maso Cup is an annual Australian tournament that brings Macedonian clubs from all over Australia to play, this year, in Wollongong. Picture by Maso Cup Facebook page
Hundreds of players to descend on Wollongong for the Maso Cup
Bailey Castle
No comments
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.