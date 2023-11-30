Russell Vale coal set to be cleaned at Port Kembla, waste to Appin

Wollongong Resources and South32 want permission to process and wash coal from the Russell Vale mine in Port Kembla.
The waste from this would then be trucked to Appin where it would be stockpiled at a site within South32's mine there.
The region's smallest miner and its largest have applied for planning permission for the arrangement, which Wollongong Resources needs because it does not have a coal washery at its Russell Vale site.
A "dry" washery is bring installed but the smaller miner says using the Dendrobium CCP at Port Kembla would "add value" to its coal.
South32 processes and washes coal from its Dendrobium mine at a Coal Processing Plant (CCP) at the Port Kembla steelworks. The proposal would involve Wollongong Resources using this facility as well.
The application will be determined by the Independent Planning Commission after political donations were disclosed by Wollongong Resources.
The company, owned by India's Jindal Steel and Power group, gave $5,500 to the Liberal Party, $2000 to the Labor Party in Queensland and $2000 to the National Party of Australia.
Coal mining applications are usually determined by the Planning Minister as State Significant Development but when donations are disclosed this is shifted to the IPC.
The applicants say there will be little additional environmental impact from this plan and the two South32 mines involved can absorb the extra load within existing capacity.
After the quality coal is cleaned and separated for export, the collection of smaller pieces left behind is called coal wash.
This would then be trucked to the West Cliff area of the Appin mine, unless some of the coal wash is used elsewhere for "beneficial use" in the community, the companies' planning application states.
South32's planning application says there would be "minimal environmental impact".
"The consent authority can be satisfied that the Dendrobium mine and Appin mine incorporating the modifications would remain 'substantially the same' and that the modifications are of 'minimal environmental impact'," it states.
Wollongong Resources said there would be no additional transport impacts caused by this modification.
The plans are open for public comment via the NSW Major Projects planning website.
"The Independent Planning Commission will be the consent authority in this matter due to it being a State Significant Development in which a reportable political donation has been made by a proponent," a spokesman for the Department of Planning and Environment said.
The political donations were made in the first half of 2022 and disclosed in the application in November.
West Cliff used to be a separate mine from Appin but they have merged.
