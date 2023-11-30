Missing girl Caitlynn Goyen, 15, could be in Wollongong

Serious concerns are held for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for two weeks and may be in Wollongong.
Caitlynn Goyen was last seen at an address on Therry Road at Campbelltown, about 7.50pm on Friday, November 17.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
"Caitlynn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm to 170cm tall, of a medium build, with light brown hair and brown eyes," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, grey track pants, jogging shoes, and a clothing bag with a sling.
She is known to frequent the Wollongong, Campbelltown, Liverpool and Sydney areas.
Meanwhile, there are a number of long term missing people who resided in the Illawarra, including friends Toni Cavanagh, 15, and Kay Docherty, 16, who were last seen in Bulli in 1979, and Cheryl Gene Grimmer who was just three years old when she went missing from Fairy Meadow Beach in 1970.
Anyone with information about Caitlynn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
