Wollongong Devils primed and ready to defend their NSW State Cup crowns

Five Illawarra teams are poised to taste glory as they head to the NSW State Cup in Port Macquarie on Friday.
Wollongong Touch will be represented in the mixed opens, women's open division one, men's open division one, men's 30s and 40s divisions at the three-day event, which is the state's most prestigious touch football competition.
Eight referees from Wollongong will also take part in the State Cup.
The Devils have two sides - the mixed opens and women's division one - who are eager to defend their 2022 titles, while Wollongong's men's outfit has stepped up to the top category after winning last year's division two crown.
Wollongong's mixed open captain Bart Hill said his side was primed and ready as they headed to the 2023 competition.
"We've had a few really good training sessions and we've got some really good girls back on board, so we're looking like we can hopefully back up the title," Hill said.
"But you never know how it's going to end up. It's such a tough competition, and I think this year is going to be even tougher. I've had a look at the other sides being sent and there's some good young players in there. Plus it looks like it we'll have to play a couple of more games this year, which will be harder on our older legs. But hopefully our experience can see us through.
"We were stoked to win it last year. We brought this team together because both sides (men and women's) had some pretty good success before, and we're all such good friends. So to win it together was pretty good."
The Devils have enjoyed a superb year on the representative scene, with highlights including winning two titles at the NSW Touch Country Championships.
Wollongong's women's division one side then claimed the Vawdon Cup crown in early November.
"I'm so stoked for the club. 'Robbo' (Tim Robinson), Soph (Broadhead) and Joel Willoughby have put in so much effort behind the scenes to keep the club building along," Hill said.
"If we can all just push towards some sort of result at State Cup, we'll be delighted. It's all about building a better club and I'm just happy to be part of it."
