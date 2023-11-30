Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Devils primed and ready to defend their NSW State Cup crowns

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Touch mixed open division captain Bart Hill is hoping his side can defend their title at the NSW State Cup this weekend. Picture by Jamie Deegan
Wollongong Touch mixed open division captain Bart Hill is hoping his side can defend their title at the NSW State Cup this weekend. Picture by Jamie Deegan

Five Illawarra teams are poised to taste glory as they head to the NSW State Cup in Port Macquarie on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.