Gleeson downplays Hawks rumours but still in frame for head coach job

The likelihood of Trevor Gleeson being appointed the Hawks next permanent head coach, at least for this season, seems unlikely.
Speaking on The Dribble Podcast, the five-time NBL championship winning coach categorically denied rumours he had already signed a four-year deal with Illawarra and also poured cold water on any imminent return to the NBL, stating his next adventure 'will most probably be overseas'.
Gleeson departed Perth for the Toronto Raptors with five rings in 2021, but returned to Australia in April following the sacking of boss Nick Nurse.
The rumour-mill went into overdrive when the Hawks parted company with Jacob Jacomas after a loss to Cairns on November 11, that Gleeson, who won five titles with the Perth Wildcats, was being lined-up as Illawarra's next head coach.
Gleeson confirmed there had been an approach from the Hawks initially but nothing since.
"I don't know where the rumours start," Gleeson told the podcast. "I had a call not long ago from a reporter that I'd said I'd signed for four years, and I said 'whereabouts?'.
"Nothing is happening. I think my next adventure will probably be overseas.
"I'll enjoy summer in Perth and go from there."
Gleeson also praised interim Hawks head coach Justin Tatum and suggested the club would stick with him for the remainder of the season after Tatum won his first game in charge, a gritty 69-65 victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
""I think they're quite happy with Justin Tatum," Gleeson said.
"I thought he did a good job first up. They're have a break, so they're probably practicing and ready to go hard for this round of games."
Hawks general manager Mat Campbell said the club was still working through the process of picking its next head coach.
He added that Gleeson's comments definitely did not rule him out of contention.
"We obviously made contact [with Gleeson] as part of the process from our end to establish potential candidates for taking on the head coaching job," Campbell told the Mercury.
"That's just part of the process at the moment that we're going through and continuing in that process.
"We've got a number of people that have reached out to us. So we're going through that, we haven't really got a timeline on it
"But [Gleeson] is still definitely in the frame.
"At the moment, with the timing of it, depending on what opportunities he might pick up this short time into next season, there's always opportunity for that.
"From our point of view there is two different scenarios,
"I suppose there was the fulfillment of the rest of this current season, which we've done with Justin Tatum as the interim and we are obviously still going through the process to see possible candidates for the rest of this season.
"And then there's next season and moving forward. That was the initial part of what we needed to do."
Campbell added Tatum was also being considered, adding the interim head coach was doing a good job in a difficult period for the club.
"We're satisfied at this stage where the team is. They showed good promise against New Zealand in getting that win," he said.
"There's been good progression at practice during this little FIBA break. We're really interested to see what the team and the coaching staff can do in the game on Sunday.
"if Justin Tatum continues to show promise and progression, he certainly would be one of those candidates.
"But we are very process driven with this [head coach selection].
"We got to make sure that we do scour to make sure that we've got every opportunity to see what's available to take the club forward."
