Name unveiled for Corrimal Coke Works development

The large housing development at the Corrimal Coke Works site now has a name - The Works.
It may have taken some time, including running various options through local focus groups but Senior Project Director Steve Ball said the straightforward name worked.
"It is simple but I think that's what makes it so good," Mr Ball said.
"It does give us that blend of old and new and that's what we were going for.
"It encapsulates everything that we thought the development is going to be now and into the future, and represents the past. For the last hundred years people know the site as the Corrimal Coke Works so for it to continue to carry 'The Works' in its title I think pays that respect to the history.
"Of course 'The Works' also means there is so much going on on the site and it really is a place to be."
That history will also be reflected in the retention and reuse of various structures, including a bank of coke ovens, and the inclusion of audible QR codes that will be sprinkled through the site to give people a lesson in the past.
As well as being popular with developer Legacy, the final name was a winner with the Corrimal locals.
"We did of course test the names with the locals and the community engagement has been overwhelming," Mr Ball said.
"It was The Works that really did shine through as being the best name to carry this site through into the future."
The Works has also been given a five-star green rating from the Green Building Council of Australia for a range of reasons, including active transportation, the re-use of materials, extensive tree planting and the inclusion of solar panels and EV chargers.
Mr ball acknowledged that taking this approach did add costs to the development.
"There are direct costs and there are indirect costs associated with doing environmentally sustainable initiatives," he said.
"But there are also direct and indirect benefits as well from doing those things. On the whole we think the benefits definitely outweigh the cost. It will not only benefit people who buy into the site but it'll benefit the overall village and communities as well."
With the development application for approval to construct the first five apartment blocks yet to be approved, Mr Ball said it was "putting the cart before the horse" to set an exact date for when the first residents will move in.
But he did say the hope was to see residents starting to set up home some time in 2026.
