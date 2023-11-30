Illawarra man stabbed fellow inmate in the face 16 times with a pen

An Illawarra man has confessed to stabbing a fellow inmate in the face 16 times with a ballpoint pen, leaving him hospitalised with gruesome facial injuries.
Jason Keith Colvin was in the waiting area of the Long Bay Correctional Centre's hospital clinic on May 6, pacing back and forth past his 79-year-old male victim and muttering threats.
"I told you I would get you ... when I come out of the clinic, I'll get you," Colvin, 47, said.
CCTV footage then depicted Colvin taking something from his pocket before thrusting it into the victim's face about ten times.
Colvin held the victim by his hair as he continued his violent attack, with the victim eventually falling to the ground.
He threw several more blows to the victim's face as he lay motionless. The assault lasted about 25 seconds before three correctional officers intervened.
"The offender delivered approximately sixteen blows to the victim's face in total," tendered court documents state.
The victim was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital with more than 12 serious facial wounds or fractures, including "multiple skin flap lacerations" to his temples and a broken nose.
His right arm was also covered in wounds. The victim required his lacerations to be cleaned and some were glued.
Meanwhile photographs taken following the assault show Colvin's hands covered in blue ink, with splatters of it, and the victim's blood, also covering the floor of the clinic yard.
Colvin dialled into Wollongong Local Court from the jail on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.
He will receive his date for sentence in December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.