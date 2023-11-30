Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra man stabbed fellow inmate in the face 16 times with a pen

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A watchtower on the Long Bay Correctional Centre north-western perimeter wall. Picture from Google Maps
A watchtower on the Long Bay Correctional Centre north-western perimeter wall. Picture from Google Maps

An Illawarra man has confessed to stabbing a fellow inmate in the face 16 times with a ballpoint pen, leaving him hospitalised with gruesome facial injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.