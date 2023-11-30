Wollongong perve crept around woman's house, filmed her having sex

A Wollongong man has admitted to creeping around a woman's home and filming her having sex without her knowledge.
Jason Leng faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to entering with intent to intimidate, stalking, and intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
Tendered court documents state Leng became aware the woman, who is known to Leng, began a new relationship with a man.
Leng went to the woman's Illawarra home in January to collect some of his belongings and she let him inside, agreeing to let him staying the night.
The next morning the victim awoke to find Leng had already left with his belongings, however she noticed he left a few things behind, so she contacted him to let him know.
He returned, picked up his belongings, and the pair left the address separately - or so the woman thought. That night, she returned home with her new partner.
Throughout the night, the pair heard sounds in the apartment and eventually fell asleep. The man awoke to get a drink and sprung Leng standing in the kitchen.
"What the f--- are you doing here? Get the f--- out," the man told Leng.
From her bedroom window, the woman watched Leng leave her home and get into his vehicle. The next day she contacted him and he revealed he had been inside the apartment the whole time.
"When you were looking for me and looking around one door or another, I would go to another one," Leng said.
"When (name) was in the loungeroom and you were in the shower, I would move elsewhere."
Leng then described the exact sexual acts which occurred between the woman and man the previous evening.
Police arrived at the victim's home that evening and obtained a statement, arresting Leng in the early hours of the following day.
Officers examined his mobile phone and found four videos filmed from inside the woman's home, with Leng stood behind her ajar bedroom door filming her having sex.
Neither party had knowledge he was in the doorway, court documents state.
A report was ordered ahead of Leng's scheduled sentence date on January 24 to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
