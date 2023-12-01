On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.
Confidence, new friends, and fun - involvement in sports can open a world of enjoyment and new possibilities.
Not only does it benefit our physical health, it boosts our wellbeing and helps enhance a positive sense of self.
It's no wonder, then, that 75 per cent of Australians with disability want to take part in more sports or active recreation.
Through Disability Sports Australia's national Abilities Unleashed program, children as young as five and adults above 18 have the opportunity to get active in their local communities.
"We had 70 events scheduled across the country, and we've already had over 5000 participants come through the program this year," Abilities Unleashed national program manager Kristy Rohrer said.
In partnership with local councils and the State Sporting Organisation, Abilities Unleashed events allow people living with disability to try new sports.
"We have a heavy focus on ensuring that the sports delivered are by local providers, so we're creating a pathway from the day into community sport for our participants," Ms Rohrer said.
Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants, is really important.- Kristy Rohrer, Disability Sports Australia
Sports include anything from AFL and NRL to netball, tennis, baseball, cricket, badminton, golf, basketball, bowls, and beyond.
"If a community doesn't have a club that feels like it can be inclusive, the State Sporting Organisation can attend with them and up-skill them so that they can be more confident in terms of delivering inclusive programs at their own clubs," Ms Rohrer said.
Ms Rohrer said the program provides a space for people who don't always get the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation activities.
"One of the main barriers to people with disability participating in sport is actually their own confidence levels," she said.
"Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants is really important. It's a huge benefit for them going forward."
Socially, participants create friendships and greater connections within their own community that extend well beyond their involvement on the day.
"Not only with their peers who are there participating with them but also with sports providers and local NDIS organisations," Ms Rohrer said.
Where and when an Abilities Unleashed event occurs is dependent on council and community engagement. If you're keen to participate, visit sports.org.au to register your interest or suggest that Abilities Unleashed come to your region. Programs run across all Australian states and territories.
International Day of People with Disability is a very special day for the team at Serendipity Support Services and their participants.
Serendipity co-founder Brenda said they plan to celebrate the day with a party at their day program facility.
"We feel we promote the rights of people with disabilities every day, however, having a day such as this helps involve the community and the nation to showcase achievements made and to promote inclusion," Brenda said.
"This year's theme asks everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disabilities, and we thought what better way to celebrate, then to surround ourselves with our beautiful friends."
Serendipity Support Services is a disability service provider based in the Illawarra. They have been operating since 2018, and their mission is built around a person-centred approach to care for all people living with disabilities. The family-owned organisation works tirelessly to ensure their participants receive the highest quality of care.
Co-founders Brenda and Martyn, have over 45 years of experience between them in the disability sector and are both incredibly passionate about providing the best care, support and advice to their participants and families.
Serendipity Support Services offer the following supports:
In 2018, Serendipity opened their respite home, located in Primbee. The recently renovated respite home currently has vacancies for 2024.
In 2019, Serendipity started their Day Program, which has a large itinerary of fun and excitement for 2024. Participants enjoy outings, learning new skills and demonstrating their ever-growing independence.
In 2021, they opened their first Supported Independent Living (SIL) Home. This home has four bedrooms with four very happy residents who still reside there today.
In 2022, Serendipity opened their second SIL home. This house has capacity for four residents and currently has two vacancies available (enquiries taken via email at admin@serendipityss.com.au).
Serendipity has extensive and knowledgeable staff members who have qualifications extending from disabilities, mental health, nursing, and beyond.
The team are constantly working to learn more, obtain further qualifications, and more, to ensure that they are providing the best possible care to their participants.
Participants and their families are grateful for the support they get from Serendipity. Michelle said, "Love how all of the staff at Serendipity get involved. Great job everyone!" while Jody said, "You are a credit to the industry and to people with disabilities. I will always highly recommend your service."
Find out more at serendipitysupport.com.au.
For a person living with a disability, travel can be daunting. But everyone deserves a break. No matter what.
Kerry Williams believes travel should be a fun experience for everyone. While away with her mother, Barbie, who had MS, she was inspired to launch the Accessible Accommodation website.
"Before we left for Tasmania, I did all the usual checks, including if the shower was step-free. When we arrived, we found that there was a lip in the shower, meaning she wasn't able to get in. My mother had to compromise, and I realised something had to change. The tourism industry needed more accountability," Kerry said.
Preparation is key to planning a successful trip, and the first step is finding suitable accommodation.
"People living with a disability can't be spontaneous, and the longer you plan ahead, the more choice you will have," Kerry said.
People may also need to keep their options open.
When caregivers, who are often family members, take time for themselves, they become more energised and resilient when they return home.- Kerry Williams
"Sometimes people tell us they want to go to Queensland, rather than narrowing it down to say The Gold Coast, by keeping it broad, they are more likely to get what they want."
Knowing what to expect is one way of reducing stress and anxiety around travelling.
As no two disabilities are exactly the same, Kerry and her team compiled a list of 50 most frequently asked questions. These allow people to identify which property suits their needs easily. You can also research what accessible fun activities are nearby.
One top tip for first-time travellers from Kerry is to test the waters with a short trip first and build up confidence before exploring further afield.
"I suggest you start with a trip no more than an hour away; if it's not suitable, you're not too far from home."
Taking a break is also really important for caregivers.
"I am deeply committed to addressing caregiver burnout, particularly inspired by witnessing the physical strain my 80-year-old father endured while pushing my mother's manual wheelchair," Kerry said.
"Think of it like the safety instructions on a flight: when you're on an aeroplane, the flight attendant advises you to put on your own oxygen mask before assisting loved ones. Why? Because when you're well and breathing, you can then effectively help those you care about. The same principle applies here."
From accessible accommodation and beach wheelchair hire to how NDIS short-term accommodation funding works, there is a range of resources at accessibleaccommodation.com.
Greenacres, one of the leading disability service providers in the Illawarra, is celebrating 70 years of supporting people with disability to achieve their goals and live their best lives.
In 1953 Greenacres was founded by parents who initially opened a school on the corner of Mercury Street and Greenacre Road, that provided quality education for their children with disabilities.
As time passed Greenacres evolved to support the children's progression from school to activities to employment. Fundraising efforts from the parents led to the building of a North Wollongong workplace in 1963.
From 1986, Greenacres established employment rights for their supported employees, leading the way for a fair and inclusive work environment.
Greenacres CEO Chris Christodoulou said in reaching their 70th year, a significant and remarkable milestone, Greenacres is proudly reflecting on its enduring legacy.
"Since our inception in 1953 as a pioneering school in the Illawarra, we have continuously evolved to become a multifaceted organisation," Mr Christodoulou said.
"Our steadfast commitment, unwavering throughout this seven-decade journey, remains unaltered - empowering people with disability through choice."
Over the years, Greenacres has continued to imagine the possibilities offering individually tailored employment pathways, vocational training, work experience, school leaver employment support options as well as supported, mainstream, and open employment opportunities.
In 2018, the idea of creating a public café that would serve not only delicious food and coffee but also provide meaningful, mainstream employment for people with disability came to fruition, and Brewing Up a Storm (BUAS) was born.
Over the last 12 months that dream has grown, with two new cafés opening.
"BUAS cafés are a symbol of hope, inclusion and community spirit," Mr Christodoulou said.
Greenacres has also ventured into the world of retail opening IMAGINE Homewares and Hampers in Wollongong Central. The hand-crafted products, ideal for Christmas gifts, include scented soy candles, reed diffusers, wheat heat packs and gift hampers. These are manufactured at Greenacres by people with a disability.
Additionally Greenacres operates 15 day centres across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven with a range of Community Life and Leisure programs from fishing to captivating shows, art and exercise classes to catching up with friends for a coffee.
Greenacres overnight stays are popular with participants looking for restful and supportive getaways. Through the Greenacres Community Connect program participants embrace the power of volunteering with a number of community groups.
"As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, Greenacres remains a family, proudly employing over 200 people, and supporting over 500 people with disability," Mr Christodoulou said. "Greenacres continues to advocate and champion the rights of people with disability, upholding the right to work and lead inclusive lives."
Their commitment to excellence was recognised at the 2023 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards where Greenacres won the award for Outstanding Community Organisation, was highly commended for the Illawarra Business of the Year and Mr Christodoulou was also highly commended for Outstanding Business Leader.