Million-dollar Lotto search ends with tearful Austinmer trio

A search for the winners of Monday's $1 million Lotto draw has turned up a tearful trio in Austinmer who plan to share the winnings with family, lottery owner The Lott said.
The syndicate, made of three friends, held one of the three division one winning entries nationally in Monday's draw with a ticket purchased at the Austinmer Newsagency on Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The ticket was unregistered, so The Lott said its officials had to wait for the winner to realise they were in luck.
In this case, they said it was from a social media post which led the syndicate leader to check.
"We're all in tears," she was quoted as saying.
"It's unbelievable news. I can't believe it.
"I saw on social media that there was a mystery winner who had purchased their ticket from Austinmer Newsagency and Post Office, and they were encouraging players to check their tickets.
"I decided to check my tickets last night and that's when the $1 million win appeared. I immediately burst into tears.
"I rang the two other syndicate members and they're in shock. It's absolutely life-changing.
"It's been a tough year for my family and I. This win will make such a difference.
"It's overwhelming in the best way possible."
The mum, who was not identified, had pragmatic plans for the windfall.
"I'll be sharing the win with my kids, and putting it towards my superannuation," she said.
"We need to complete some bathroom renovations and pay off some bills."
