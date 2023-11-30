Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Million-dollar Lotto search ends with tearful Austinmer trio

November 30 2023
Three Austinmer players are celebrating a big win today.
A search for the winners of Monday's $1 million Lotto draw has turned up a tearful trio in Austinmer who plan to share the winnings with family, lottery owner The Lott said.

