Illawarra Mercurysport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Sport/Hawks

'When he talks we listen': Hawks coach lauds 'winner and leader' Peatling

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Pearling in action for the Hawks during their clash against the Sydney Kings on September 30, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
Mason Pearling in action for the Hawks during their clash against the Sydney Kings on September 30, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean

Mason Peatling is not the type of player who will break out and score 30 points and dish out a dozen assists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Allen, Duggan named Eagles co-captains
Oscar Allen will jointly lead West Coast for the 2024 AFL season. (Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
'When he talks we listen': Hawks coach lauds 'winner and leader' Peatling
Mason Pearling in action for the Hawks during their clash against the Sydney Kings on September 30, 2023. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks travel to Brisbane to play the Bullets on Sunday
Agron Latifi
No comments
Meet the Illawarra Steelers wrecking ball who is ready to explode in 2024
Illawarra Steelers young gun Leeroy Weatherall hopes to follow in his sister Maddi's (inset) footsteps and play with the Dragons. Pictures by Adam McLean and Sylvia Liber
The 16-year-old is on the trajectory to becoming an NRL talent.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Gleeson downplays Hawks rumours but still in frame for head coach job
Trevor Gleeson pictured at Wollongong Entertainment Centre in 2014 while coaching Perth Wildcats. Picture by Christopher Chan
Trevor Gleeson breaks his silence on the coaching rumours
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.