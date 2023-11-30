'When he talks we listen': Hawks coach lauds 'winner and leader' Peatling

Mason Peatling is not the type of player who will break out and score 30 points and dish out a dozen assists.
The Illawarra Hawks forward takes greatest pleasure in getting down and dirty and doing the little one-percenters fans often don't notice but team-mates appreciate.
Hawks interim head coach Justin Tatum is a big fan of Peatling's leadership on and off the court.
Tatum also loves the fact the former Melbourne United big man is a winner who is generous with his time and goes above and beyond to help his team-mates improve on and off the court.
"He has been great," the coach said.
"He is a guy who has won in this league and he is also a veteran leader. So when he talks we listen.
"He is really good at addressing the team and players in a professional way where they want to play for him and they want to get it.
"Mason has been a true professional, like everybody has, but having that true experience out of Mason is helpful for me."
After a last-start win over the New Zealand Breakers, Peatling said Hawks players were looking forward to the challenge against the Bullets in Brisbane this Sunday.
"We're excited for the opportunity that's coming with the rest of the season," he said.
"It's all about us, what we can do moving forward, the steps we can take to be a better basketball club.
"We're glad to have that win behind us with New Zealand, but really excited about what's ahead of us."
Peatling added he was ready to do whatever was needed to help the Hawks win.
"There's some really talented guys in our team. I need to play around them, setting screens, rebounding, playing defence. Being a piece around those guys is really important for me, but also to take my opportunity when it presents itself and make the shots."
He is also happy to call on his leadership qualities to help the young Hawks improve.
"I've been blessed to play with great veterans at Melbourne United with guys like David Barlow, Bra Newley and Chris Golding, and they are the real pinnacle of Australian basketball," he said.
"I've learned a lot from them and little things that I can do to help this team. I think what I've learnt from those guys and applied to this situation that we're in, I think will only help us."
Peatling added the "revolving door" of basketball presented an opportunity for Tatum and the players to reset and get the Hawks season back on track.
"We've been really lucky in that JT has been a part of it for the last few months and he has a great relationship with a lot of the guys and so far it's been really refreshing to have him on board as a head coach and I think it has shown in our play so far," he said.
