Teens arrested after allegedly assaulting girl, Good Samaritan in Figtree

Two teenagers are accused of bashing another girl and assaulting a Good Samaritan who came to her aid.
The woman, aged 65, called police about 3pm on Tuesday, November 28 and told them she had been assaulted after going to the aid of a 13-year-old girl who was being attacked.
Police attended the scene on Gibsons Road in Figtree a short time later and arrested two girls nearby.
The teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were taken to Wollongong Police Station.
They will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, which is legislation that provides an alternative to the court process for children who commit certain offences, through such measures as youth justice conferences, cautions and warnings.
NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to reports of an assault at Neave Avenue, near Gibsons Road, about 3.45pm that same day.
A female patient was treated for injuries to her legs, but her age was not available.
No one was taken to hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.