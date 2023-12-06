Meet the Dunmore family channelling Daniel Johns on the daily

You'll rarely seen Amanda Oddy wearing anything too eye-catching, but for her children? Rock on.
The Dunmore mother-of-two is both a sewing whiz and a Silverchair superfan, a combination that has yielded some mind-blowing looks for little Amelie, 8, and Hudson, 6.
Ms Oddy recently took to social media to share pictures of her stunning, pint-sized re-creations of costumes worn by Daniel Johns - looks that have won praise from the Silverchair frontman himself.
The outfits include the glam, paint-spattered coveralls Johns donned for the Sydney Laneway Festival in 2019, a rainbow fur coat featured in his recent Past, Present, FutureNever exhibition and the shirt and jacket he wore in Silverchair's Across the Night video clip.
"Daniel is my hero," Ms Oddy said.
"He just wears what he wants and doesn't care what anyone thinks."
Ms Oddy has been to 14 Silverchair concerts, and has met Johns multiple times and corresponded with him about her hobby.
Johns dubbed her coveralls re-creation "next level", while the look's original stylist, Joshua Heath, told her "you totally nailed it".
"Dab was very kind, always very sweet, he's always got time for everybody - he's not like a big rock star at all," Ms Oddy said.
Ms Oddy's Instagram page, @lullaby_riot, takes its name from the childrenswear label she started in 2015 - specialising in "bright and fun" looks and matching kids and adults outfits.
A self-taught sewer since the age of 12, when she was gifted a sewing machine for Christmas, Ms Oddy traded online and out of The Collective retail space in Kiama until 2021, when she took ill with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, an autonomic nervous system dysfunction that causes the heart to race, and blood pressure to drop.
With time, and medical treatment, she recently returned to her old love of sewing and is in the process of resurrecting the business.
The Past, Present and FutureNever held earlier this year in Melbourne, showcasing some of Johns' wardrobe, inspiried her costume re-creations.
She said Amelie, already well-versed in Silverchair music thanks to her mum, saw the rainbow faux fur coat and "she just needed one".
"She'll just wear them out and about - to the shops," said Ms Oddy, of the costumes.
"She's not too cool for me yet. We have fun."
