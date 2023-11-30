Shellharbour CEO pay bump a 'slap in the face' to workers

Workers' representatives at Shellharbour City Council have described the $18,000 pay bump for CEO Mike Archer as a "slap in the face" as they attempt to renegotiate their own salaries.
United Services Union organiser Rudi Oppitz said members were "disappointed" with the decision of Shellharbour council on Tuesday night to raise Mr Archer's pay by 5 per cent, a year into the role.
"We've been attempting to negotiate a new salary system on wages for our members for the last two years, and we've got nowhere," he said.
"For this to be passed, it is really a slap in the face for our members."
A spokesperson for Shellharbour City Council said the council was undertaking a broad review of the total rewards framework and salary system.
"All unions, including the USU, have been communicated with and are engaged in this process," the spokesperson said.
At the council meeting on Tuesday, councillors said Mr Archer's pay bump was based on his performance over the past 12 months after he joined Shellharbour council in July 2022. Mr Archer has overseen a major restructure of the council, including introducing a new director to manage Shellharbour council's major commercial assets, such as the airport, the Links and the Shell Cove joint venture.
While all councillors said that Mr Archer was doing a good job in the role, Labor councillors said the timing of the pay rise was not appropriate, given the results of the restructure were not yet available and residents were struggling with the rising cost of living.
Mr Oppitz said all award staff at Shellharbour council had received a pay rise, after the Fair Work Commission raised award wages by 5.75 per cent, however the restructure was leading to more staff onto lower grades of pay, or pushing existing staff into doing more work without an increase in remuneration.
"Members have had increases in their levels of accountability and responsibility because of these vacancies, and none of that's been recognised," he said.
The Shellharbour council spokesperson said the total number of staff may increase,as a result of the restructure, particularly with the addition of additional cadets, apprentices and trainees (CAT) over the next two years.
"Council is seeking the support of the unions to advocate for more funding for CATs positions."
The pay rise for Mr Archer comes as the NSW government institutes a pay freeze on senior executives' pay in the public sector, in part to finance pay rises for front-line workers such as teachers and nurses, and following ballooning wage bills for the NSW taxpayer, with the total cost surpassing $1 billion in 2022.
Senior executives in local government are covered by the freeze, however councils can decide to award executives pay raises when performance has been better than a satisfactory standard.
"How much general managers and senior staff are paid is a matter for individual councils to determine," a spokesperson for the Office of Local Government said.
"These decisions are typically based on a range of factors including the skills and experience individuals bring to the role, the size and operational complexity of the council, market conditions and industry benchmarks."
While the fees for councillors are set within bands by the NSW Local Government Remuneration Tribunal, the pay for senior executives is decided by councillors.
"Councils are accountable to their communities for the remuneration of their general manager and senior staff and must publicly disclose the amount paid in their annual reports," the Office of Local Government spokesperson said.
Mr Oppitz called for a more independent process by which the salaries of senior executives are determined.
"What are the parameters, what are the benchmarks, and who tests the benchmarks?"
How much are mayors, councillors and senior council executives paid in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven?
The NSW Local Government Remuneration Tribunal sets bands which cover a range of pay grades based on the size and complexity of councils. Councillors can then determine how much mayors and councillors can be paid within these bands.
Wollongong is classed as a major regional city, along with Newcastle, while Shellharbour is a regional centre. Kiama is classified as regional rural, while Shoalhaven is a regional strategic area.
Senior executives' pay is determined by councillors, similar to the manner in which a CEO's pay is set by a company board. These decisions can be informed by external experts.
Wollongong City Council
Mayor - $137,170
Councillors - $33,330 each
General Manager - $464,561
Directors x4 = $1,286,847 in total
Shellharbour City Council - 2022*
Mayor - $78,000
Councillors - $20,000 each
CEO - $377,962.44 (including unused annual leave on resignation on April 1, 2022)
Directors x3 - $785,889.10 total
Kiama Municipal Council
Mayor - $90,880
Councillors - $21,730
CEO - $311,472
Directors x3 - $681,103 in total
Shoalhaven City Council
Mayor - $94,950
Councillors - $32,590 each
CEO - $403,134
Directors x5 - $1,573,142 in total
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.