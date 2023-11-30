Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Severe bushfire predictions remain firm for Illawarra, despite recent rainfall

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at a bushfire. File picture
Firefighters at a bushfire. File picture

Recent heavy rainfall in the Illawarra will not minimise the severity of this summer's increased fire risk, a former NSW fire commissioner says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.