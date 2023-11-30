Wollongong Central explosion remembered at city council meeting

An explosion during work on the Wollongong Central site that sent chunks of rock out onto Keira Street and the mall was proof that blasting was not the way to excavate during construction, the city council heard.
The councillors were debating a motion from deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown to look at ways to mitigate the effects of excavation on building sites in the Wollongong CBD.
"There is a very heavy strain of rock that runs roughly from the hospital down to the harbour," Cr Brown said, "and it has warranted a lot of extra jack-hammering and blasting to try and dig down and excavate for basement car parks.
"We know when GPT was building West Keira they tried the blast through this rock and it led to fragments breaking away and hitting surrounding glass and cars. It was very lucky that no one was injured, so just blasting doesn't work."
That surprise explosion happened on August 28, 2012, when the developer tested a new method of breaking up the hard rock base, known as "bedrock fracturing".
''We tested a method called bedrock fracturing, in order to loosen the bedrock with the aim of speeding up its excavation, which involved a small explosion being used to loosen the bedrock,'' GPT group development manager Steve Turner said.
''Although the methodology was sound, unfortunately the rock reacted in a manner that was different from what experts in this field had expected. Some rock left the boundary of the building site.''
One of those was found outside Colin Hughes' business, which was 50 metres from the Wollongong Central site.
"I went out on the street and there was a lot of debris around the traffic lights and [the rock] was in the middle of the road outside the shop," Mr Hughes said.
''I just think it's very lucky that nobody was hurt and nobody has got any car damage.''
At Monday's meeting, Cr Brown felt there was a need to look for ways to revise development consent conditions to provide relief for residents dealing with months and months of jack-hammering.
"Let's talk to the Department of Planning and the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces to see if there are measures that we can adopt so that we can get ahead of this," Cr Brown said.
"It's a bit hard once the horse has bolted and developments already approved, but what can we do to put in place changes? And then we can get those builders and developers to start talking to residents."
Cr David Brown had sympathy for residents in the CBD, noting that he lived on its fringes near construction sites and "it feels like rock splitting goes on for months on end".
"I've also got some sympathy for the builders in this region with the spine of bluestone down the centre of the city," he said.
"There's no special pattern to it, I understand. The geology is a bit patchy - some sites have it, some don't and it crops up when you don't expect it to. They know they have to deal with it because we require them to have underground car parking so not excavating really is not an option for a lot of these buildings."
Cr Tania Brown's motion was passed unanimously, with an addition from Cr Gordon Bradbery requesting builders and developers be "extra vigilant" when it comes to the effect of noise from construction sites.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.