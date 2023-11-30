Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bomaderry renters to get a boost - in 2026

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry renters to get a boost - in 2026
Bomaderry renters to get a boost - in 2026

More rental properties will be going into Bomaderry as part of a state government plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.