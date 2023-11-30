Bomaderry renters to get a boost - in 2026

More rental properties will be going into Bomaderry as part of a state government plan.
Fifty new homes will be built at the southern edge of the town, at the Bolong Road-Beinda Street intersection under a build to rent initiative.
That means, rather than properties being built and then sold one at a time, the 50 homes are owned by a single entity and rented out.
Ten of the 50 homes in the Landcom project will be set aside for affordable rentals, with construction expected to begin in 2025 with residents moving in the following year.
"This pilot project will help deliver much-needed supply into the South Coast rental market while improving affordability for local residents," Planning Minister Paul Scully said.
"There is enormous potential for Build to Rent to deliver more high-quality and affordable homes, and that is what this project represents.
"The reason we've chosen the South Coast is because of the housing pressures that are being experienced by people here. We've got around 50 per cent of people in some form of housing stress."
