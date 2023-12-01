Works to close Bulli Pass, Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Shellharbour roads

A series of essential roadworks will force motorists the long way around in Bulli, Windang, Shellharbour and Thirroul.
The first works kick-off on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Thirroul on December 3 and 4.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place, between Lachlan Street and The Esplanade, to allow for investigation work to be carried out.
"Work will include drilling the pavement to inform future work in the area," Transport for NSW said.
The night works will be conducted from 7pm and 1.30am each night.
The Princes Highway (Bulli Pass), between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Princes Motorway, will close for essential maintenance for five days from Monday, December 4.
Closures will occur in both directions from 9am until 3pm each day.
Residents will have access to their properties at all times under the guidance of traffic controllers from Lawrence Hargrave Drive only.
Detours will be in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive or the M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive. Allow an extra 15 minutes travel time.
Northbound lane closures will be in place on Shellharbour and Windang roads, between Beach Road and Golf Place, for three nights from December 5 to 7.
Closures will be in place from 7pm until 1.30am each night, to allow for investigation work and this will include drilling the pavement to inform future work in the area.
A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.