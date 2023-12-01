Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Works to close Bulli Pass, Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Shellharbour roads

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
December 1 2023 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A roadworker putting away signs. File picture by Anna Warr
A roadworker putting away signs. File picture by Anna Warr

A series of essential roadworks will force motorists the long way around in Bulli, Windang, Shellharbour and Thirroul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.