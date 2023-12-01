Cricket Illawarra puts clubs on notice about bad behaviour of players

Cricket Illawarra (CI) has implored its clubs to stamp out the 'increasingly unacceptable bad behaviour' by its players and officials in recent weeks.
CI sent out a directive to all clubs, which the Mercury has seen, urging them to reign in the bad behaviour 'occurring too frequently' at cricket grounds around the Illawarra.
While no specific incidents were highlighted, clubs were warned about unauthorised alcohol consumption and violent behaviour.
The management committee urged clubs to address the 'evident tragic decline in player behaviour', and encouraged them to adopt a zero tolerance to unacceptable behaviour.
"There is clear evidence that instances of unacceptable player behaviour are occurring at our cricket matches every single day and that behaviour is being tolerated by many, including officials and captains - this tolerance of misbehaviour is wrong and must stop now to arrest the decline in the standards and culture of our great game," the directive to clubs stated.
"It is the responsibility of every player to play within the code of conduct of Cricket Illawarra and report instances where other players breach the code of conduct.
"It is the responsibility of the team captain to set the standard for their team, ensure their players comply with the code of conduct and hold the opposition captain to account for the behaviour of their team.
"It is the responsibility of officials to set the standard for their club and team and provide a safe environment for all participants to report any instances of unacceptable behaviour.
"It is the responsibility of umpires to report all instances of unacceptable behaviour - no exceptions - this applies whether the umpire is a paid appointed umpire or team member umpiring their own games.
"It is the responsibility of the CI management committee to ensure the code of conduct process is robust, readily available and followed by all."
The directive comes as players look to return to the field this Saturday after wet weather saw only one of the five scheduled round five matches proceed.
Round six matches will see Port Kembla host third-placed University at King George V Oval, IPCC play Corrimal at Rex jackson Oval, Wests Illawarra battle Northern Districts at Figtree Oval, Dapto take on Wollongong at Reed Park and Keira play Balgownie at Keira Village Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.