Saturday, 2 December 2023
Severe storm warning with parts of northern Illawarra in the firing line

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 2 2023 - 2:39pm
Storm clouds are hanging over the Illawarra escarpment. Picture by Anna Warr
Storm clouds are hanging over the Illawarra escarpment. Picture by Anna Warr

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that severe thunderstorms are approaching parts of Wollongong after being detected east of Bowral just before 2pm.

