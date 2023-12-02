Severe storm warning with parts of northern Illawarra in the firing line

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that severe thunderstorms are approaching parts of Wollongong after being detected east of Bowral just before 2pm.
The thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast, according to the bureau, and are forecast to affect Lake Avon by 2.25pm Appin, and Lake Cataract and the escarpment west of Wollongong by 2:55 pm.
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
If flash flooding occurs:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES on 132 500.
A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Illawarra and parts of the Metropolitan, South Coast and Southern Tablelands districts.
The BOM reports that a lingering low pressure trough is behind the unsettled conditions with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected.
Locations which may be affected include Nowra, Bowral, Albion Park and Nerriga, the forecast issued earlier on Saturday said.
