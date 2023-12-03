Illawarra Mercury
Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor to play in Bowral

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 4 2023 - 7:00am
James Taylor is playing several Day on the Green shows next year, including one at Bowral. Picture by Norman Seeff
James Taylor is playing several Day on the Green shows next year, including one at Bowral. Picture by Norman Seeff

Six-time Grammy winner James Taylor is heading to Bowral in April next year for a Day on the Green show.

