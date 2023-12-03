Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor to play in Bowral

Six-time Grammy winner James Taylor is heading to Bowral in April next year for a Day on the Green show.
The April 28 show at Centennial Vineyard is part of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter's Australian tour.
Taylor had his breakthrough single in 1970, with Fire and Rain and he got his first No1 single a year later with You Got a Friend.
In 1976, his greatest hits collection was certified diamond and has sold more than 12 million copies in the US alone.
Over the course of his songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.
Also on the bill for the Bowral show are Ella Hooper and Josh Pyke.
Hooper was still a teenager when her band Killing Heidi broke through with the single Weir in 1999, following up that tune with the No1 hit Mascara.
A solo performer since 2011, she released her latest album Small Town Temple in January this year.
Pyke made the charts in 2005 with the crowd favourite Middle of the Hill and has seen all six of his studio albums debut in the top 10.
As well as writing and performing music Pyke has also become a children's book author, releasing seven picture books since 2019's Lights Out Leonard.
Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on December 8 with presales for AAMI and A Day on the Green members starting on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.