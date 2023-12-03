Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Endangered sea turtles tracked swimming around Wollongong Harbour

By Duncan Murray
December 3 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satellite tracking shows young green turtles are active in busy waterways, including Sydney Harbour. (HANDOUT/TARONGA CONSERVATION SOCIETY AUSTRALIA)
Satellite tracking shows young green turtles are active in busy waterways, including Sydney Harbour. (HANDOUT/TARONGA CONSERVATION SOCIETY AUSTRALIA)

Endangered green sea turtles spend much of their young lives in close proximity to people, including travelling around Wollongong Harbour, new research has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.